NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Three women accused of beating, starving, and chaining up six children, are expected to take plea deals.

That’s according to online court records, which show Jaime Sena, Jayme Kushman, and Lora Melancon, all plan to plead guilty to a handful of child abuse charges, in exchange for having other child abuse charges dismissed.

The three Curry County women were charged after Children, Youth, and Families Department and State Police searched Sena and Kushman’s Texico home last year.

Investigators said the three routinely abused six children between ages five and 16, two of whom were Sena’s kids, and two others related to Kushman.

The kids told investigators they were beaten with a paddle and chained up to keep them from getting food from the fridge.

All three women are scheduled for plea hearings next month.