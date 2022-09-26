Photos of Damien Padilla and Markus Martinez; Courtesy of the New Mexico State Police

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Police have issued a missing endangered alert for three teens. The boys reportedly went missing while they were camping.

The New Mexico State Police said they are on the lookout for Damien Padilla, 17, Markus Martinez, 17, and Joseph Medina, 16. The teens were suspected to be camping at the Hopewell Lake Campground over the weekend, but they have not returned home.

Police said the teens would be traveling in a 1995 white Ford Bronco with a light bar on it.

Padilla is 5’11”, 136 lbs with hazel eyes and brown hair. Martinez is 5’10”, 163 lbs with brown eyes and black hair. Joseph’s description is not available at the moment.

The police are asking the public to help locate the teens. If anyone has any information, they are asked to call 505-425-6771 opt. 1 or call 911.