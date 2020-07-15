3 teenage boys arrested for beating, robbing 15-year-old in Taos County

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Environment Department said Monday that it suspended food permits from four New Mexico restaurants that opened for dine-in services in violation of the current public health order. The four restaurants provided dine-in services despite the public health order that went into effect Monday.

“Last week, 15% of all rapid responses were at restaurants due to an employee testing positive for COVID,” said NMED Cabinet Secretary James Kenney in a press release Tuesday. “We are grateful to the hundreds of food establishments around the state who are committed to protecting their employees, customers and their industry.”