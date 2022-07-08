ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico senator David Gallegos of Eunice, along with former Republican gubernatorial candidate Ethel Maharg and Roswell resident Larry Market filed a complaint in district court on June 27 challenging the state’s abortion ban repeal. They say the state does not have a law that specifically allows abortion procedures.
The plaintiffs argue that when the legislature repealed its abortion ban in 2021, it did not approve a subsequent statute on the issue and say that’s grounds for the court to intervene.
Albuquerque Democratic Senator Linda Lopez who sponsored the repeal sent this statement in response:
The right to an abortion is legal and protected in the state of New Mexico. Those in need have the right to make their own choices about pregnancy and reproductive health.Senator Linda Lopez