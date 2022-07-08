ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico senator David Gallegos of Eunice, along with former Republican gubernatorial candidate Ethel Maharg and Roswell resident Larry Market filed a complaint in district court on June 27 challenging the state’s abortion ban repeal. They say the state does not have a law that specifically allows abortion procedures.

The plaintiffs argue that when the legislature repealed its abortion ban in 2021, it did not approve a subsequent statute on the issue and say that’s grounds for the court to intervene.

Albuquerque Democratic Senator Linda Lopez who sponsored the repeal sent this statement in response: