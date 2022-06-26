NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is bringing back its teen three-on-three basketball program in July. The program at the Westside Community Center will start this Friday night from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. will dinner being served at 6:30 p.m.

Youth ages 11 to 19 will be allowed to play and registration is completely free and can be done on-site. For more information, you can contact Ashley Gutierrez at 505-314-0465 or email at argutierrez@bernco.gov