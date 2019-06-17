3 officers injured following shooting in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Three law enforcement officers were injured and the man who is suspected of firing multiple rounds at them is dead following a Monday morning incident, according to the Las Cruces Police Department.

The two Las Cruces police officers and a Dona Ana County Sheriff’s deputy involved sustained non-life threatening injuries.

According to a news release, the incident happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. when a Las Cruces officer was checking out a suspicious subject near Lohman Avenue and Nacho Drive. Preliminary information indicates that the officer, in his marked police unit, shined a spotlight on the man who was on foot. The man then fired multiple rounds at the officer’s police unit.

At least two rounds penetrated the police unit’s windshield, one struck the officer. The officer was able to drive himself to a nearby hospital.

According to police, the shooting suspect then tried to carjack a delivery driver near the Home Depot at 225 N. Telshor Blvd., but was unsuccessful.

Multiple agencies responded to the Home Depot scene and attempted to take the suspect into custody, but he was non-compliant. Officers then fired non-lethal munitions but found they were ineffective.

According to the release, it is believed the suspect fired at least one round toward officers before they responded with multiple rounds. A Las Cruces officer and a Dona Ana County Sheriff’s deputy were injured during the final confrontation. The suspect, was struck by at least one round and was declared dead at the scene.

The suspect’s name has not been released at this time. Las Cruces police say businesses nearby the scene including Home Depot, Target, Albertsons, Office Max and Starbucks will be closed for part of the day while the scene is processed by investigators.

Agencies involved in the investigation are Las Cruces Police Department, New Mexico State Police, Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office, New Mexico State University Police and Border Patrol.