3 New Mexico teens working with NASA to create badge for chile project

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Three New Mexico teens are creating an out of this world logo. KRQE News 13 previously reported on NASA’s project that aims to grow chile in space while en route to Mars.

However, the mission called for a badge. According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, NASA reached out to Siri Aadi Khalsa from La Mesilla, along with Brianna Archuleta, and Jade Madrid from McCurdy Charter School in Española. They created three sketches.

Ultimately, NASA will only choose one, but they’ll all work together to put finishing touches on the selected logo.

