3 New Mexico schools recognized for academic performance

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Three New Mexico schools are getting national recognition for their academic performance. Gil Sanchez Elementary in Jarales, Pinon Elementary in Santa Fe, and SY Jackson Elementary in Albuquerque all received blue ribbon awards from the U.S. Department of Education. This year, 317 public schools were given the award. It recognizes schools for high performance through the state, or national tests, or for helping close achievement gaps.
