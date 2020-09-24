3 New Mexico schools recognized for academic performance

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The parents of a Rio Rancho teen who opened fire inside a high school last year are trying a new tactic to get their charge dropped. They believe the state is stretching the definition of the law, but the state isn't buying their claim.

Dale and Tamara Owen are charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor after their son, then-16-year-old Josh, found their gun, took it to school, and fired it.District Attorney Lemuel Martinez said the charge should stick.