3 New Mexico cities to receive federal grants to address violence in schools

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – The Carlsbad Police Department is getting some help preventing violence in schools. A $346,000 grant was awarded by the U.S. Department of Justice’s Student, Teachers, and Officers Preventing (STOP) School Violence Program. The police chief says the grant will allow police to train school administrators and students in better crime-fighting tendencies.

According to the Carlsbad Current-Argus, Carlsbad City Council unanimously passed the grant agreement during its final meeting of 2020 Tuesday night. In addition to Carlsbad, Northern New Mexico College in Espanola and Central Regional Educational Cooperative in Albuquerque will be awarded grants.

The STOP School Violence Act of 2018 is a program that seeks to improve school security by providing students and teachers with the tools they need to recognize, respond quickly to, and prevent acts of violence according to the DOJ.

According to a DOJ October news release, the 2018 STOP School Violence Act authorized the Justice Department to create a series of grant award programs under a School Violence Prevention Program. The Department made 130 awards to schools, districts, and other jurisdictions throughout the U.S. in 2020.

According to the same news release, the Bureau of Justice Assistance and the National Institute of Justice, within the Department’s Office of Justice Programs, manage the programs and administer the grants, which include funds that go to the following:

train school personnel and educate students on preventing student violence against others and themselves, to include anti-bullying training;

implement or improve school safety measures, including coordinating with law enforcement;

train law enforcement to help deter student violence against others and themselves;

improve notification to first responders through implementation of technology that expedites emergency notifications;

develop and operate anonymous reporting systems to encourage safe reporting of potential school threats;

train school officials to intervene when mentally ill individuals threaten school safety;

provide training and technical assistance to schools and other awardees in helping implement these programs;

examine the root causes of school violence;

evaluate the effectiveness of the approaches to stopping school violence; and

analyze the perspectives of STOP School Violence Act grantees.

The following New Mexico schools, governments will be awarded the following:

City Awardee Amount Espanola Northern New Mexico College $961,138 Albuquerque Central Regional Educational Cooperative $499,215 Carlsbad City of Carlsbad $346,625

