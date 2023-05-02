NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Lottery has announced a winning ticket of $3 million from the Mega Millions Lottery. This is the second-largest Mega Millions prize to be won in New Mexico.

The winning numbers from the April 28, 2023, drawing are as follows: 18, 38, 53, 62, 64, and Mega Ball number 20. The New Mexico Lottery asks residents to check their tickets for the winning numbers.

According to the New Mexico Lottery, the $1 million winning ticket initially missed the Mega Ball number, but the player purchased the Megaplier for $1 more – multiplying their prize by three and turning their winning ticket into a $3 million prize.

No one won the August 28, 2023, Mega Millions jackpot, and the jackpot for May 2, 2023, is $52 million. All prizes must be claimed within 90 days of the drawing.