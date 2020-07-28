3 indicted after investigation into Dora High School

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Three people connected to Dora High School, south of Clovis, are facing felony charges after an investigation into finances at the school showed that funds were used illegally. Steve Barron, Steven Butler and Amy Butler were indicted on fraud, embezzlement and creating false public vouchers, along with other charges. The allegations came to light in 2017 after the state auditor found evidence of illegal contracts in the school’s financial records.
