LUBBOCK, Texas — Three people jailed at the Lubbock County Detention Center were accused of traveling across state lines with the intention of trafficking a child for prostitution, according to federal court documents made available on Wednesday.

Federal court records said Cameron Phifer, 24, Bianka Vega, 22, and Deryan Thomas, 32, conspired to transport and solicit a child under the age of 18-years-old to “engage in a commercial sex act.”

According to court documents, the three traveled between New Mexico and Texas between November 28, 2022, to January 15, 2023.

Cameron Phifer (Photo: Lubbock County Detention Center)

Bianka Vega (Photo: Lubbock County Detention Center)

Deryan Thomas (Photo: Lubbock County Detention Center)

All three were indicted on Conspiracy to Commit Sex Trafficking of a Minor, Sex Trafficking and Attempted Sex Trafficking of a Minor, Interstate Transportation to Engage in Prostitution and two other related charges.

Phifer, Vega and Thomas remained at LCDC on federal detainers as of Wednesday.

EverythingLubbock.com previously reported two other people, Sarah Gonzales, 25, and Jaelind Fountaine, 26, were recently indicted on the same charges.