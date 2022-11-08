NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – State police say a missed stop sign led to a crash that killed three people in Otero County last week. According to their preliminary investigation, a 16-year-old male was driving a car east on Steve Drive in Chaparral Friday morning when he missed a stop sign and hit a truck going south on Angelina Boulevard.
None of the people inside the car were wearing their seatbelts and died at the scene. The three people inside the truck were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.