3 bodies discovered in Santa Fe County home filled with fumes

Three people were found dead inside a northern New Mexico home that was filled with fumes.

According to a search warrant, deputies arrived at the home near Cuartelez, east of Santa Cruz, Tuesday around 5:48 p.m. Deputies were advised that there was a heavy smell of fumes emitting from the residence and could not enter the home until all the gas was cleared.

Once inside, they discovered 39-year-old Dominic Mansanarez, 19-year-old Isa Mansanarez, and 9-year-old Ventura Mansanarez dead.

Residences nearby the home were evacuated and it is unclear at this time what caused the house to fill with the toxic gas.

According to the search warrant, the owners of the property are Leonard Roybal and Ymelda Roybal. The individuals were identified as the parents of Dominic Mansanarez and the grandparents of Isa and Ventura Mansanarez.

Ymelda Roybal was the first to discover there was a problem at the house. She first climbed through a window after Ventura wasn’t at school. She then found Dominic’s body. According to the warrant, Ymelda then ran out of the house because of the fumes and called 911.

Santa Fe County deputies said Thursday they do not suspect foul play in the deaths of the three family members, however, they are waiting for autopsy reports before making a final determination.