NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The U.S. Department of Education is awarding three Albuquerque schools with grants to improve academic performance.

The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Community School Partnership is receiving more than $2 million over the next five years.

Hodgin Elementary, McKinley Middle School, and Del Norte High School will each receive more than $490,000 the first year of the grant to help students improve in school.

In total, the Department of Education is doling out $63 million around the U.S.