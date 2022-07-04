ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – The Española Animal Shelter is looking for foster homes for three kittens after finding them in the trash late last week. One of those kittens is also healing from severely burned paws.

“It’s heartbreaking, it’s sad to think that somebody felt desperate enough to do that,” communications director for Española Humane, Mattie Allen, said. Right now, every kennel in the shelter is full. She says they also have close to 300 animals in foster care.

The three kittens will be fostered until they can be adopted out.