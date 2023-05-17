NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An earthquake was reported in New Mexico. It was recorded as a 3.8 magnitude.

According to the US Geological Survey, an earthquake took place near Mount Taylor. A map coordinator showed the location is just over 20 miles northeast of Grants.

On the Richter Scale, a 3.8 magnitude is considered a minor earthquake that’s ‘felt by many people but creates no damage.’ Higher-scale earthquakes, valued at 8.0 or higher, can cause fatalities and destruction.