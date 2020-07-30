3.7 earthquake detected southeast of Capulin, New Mexico

M 3.7 - 4 km ESE of Capulin, New Mexico July 30, 2020 / USGS

CAPULIN, N.M. (KRQE) – Thursday morning, around 8:04 a.m. the U.S. Geological Survey reported a 3.7 magnitude earthquake 2.7 miles east, southeast of Capulin. The USGS says the distances could be felt as far as Los Alamos, Española, Santa Fe, and Enchanted Hills.

Earthquakes are caused by a sudden slip on a fault. The tectonic plates are always slowly moving, but they get stuck at their edges due to friction. When the stress on the edge overcomes the friction, there is an earthquake that releases energy in waves that travel through the earth’s crust and cause the shaking that we feel.

It is unknown at this time when the last earthquake was detected in this area.

