$3.2 million in housing grants go to New Mexico pueblos

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Millions of dollars in federal grant money is going to New Mexico pueblos.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development is awarding nearly $18 million in grant money to tribes across the country. Reportedly, $3.2 million is going to New Mexico pueblos.

The money will be divided up between the San Felipe, Zuni, and the Taos Pueblo Housing Authority. Officials say the money is to help aid tribal responses during the COVID-19 pandemic.