$291K donation to fund research on elk tracking in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation is donating nearly $300,000 to wildlife conservation projects in New Mexico, one of which will be to track how the elk population is affected by wolves. Researchers have placed 400 GPS collars on cow elk and plan to capture and tag 200 calves mostly in Catron County.

The research will monitor elk behavior, habitat selection and hopefully, help determine the cause of mortality in an area that has a growing Mexican wolf population. As you know, the reintroduction of the Mexican gray wolf has been controversial with some including ranchers arguing that the wolf is a detriment to the wildlife and livestock.

Recently, environmentalists asked that a cap on the number of Mexican gray wolves in the wild be lifted.