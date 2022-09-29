SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – 29 unclaimed veterans were buried Thursday during the annual Forgotten Heroes funeral. The cremated remains were buried at the Santa Fe National Cemetery during a military funeral with honors. The ceremony is an effort to ensure no veteran is alone at the end of their life. “I know that the name of the program is Forgotten Heroes, but your presence here today means they are not forgotten, we are all their family today,” said Sonya Smith, Cabinet Secretary, Department of Veteran Services.

Of the veterans, 24 were from Bernalillo County, three were from Doña Ana County, and two were from Otero County.