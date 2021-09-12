27 migrants found border patrol stash house bust

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The El Paso Border Patrol sector says it has found 27 migrants at a stash house in southern New Mexico. They say they discovered the house in Anthony, north of El Paso.
They didn’t say what led them to the house or if they have made any arrests in connection to it.