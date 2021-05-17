24 hikers rescued from Organ Mountains

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Las Cruces Fire Department’s Technical Rescue Team, along with representatives from Mesilla Valley Search and Rescue, the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office, and New Mexico State Police, rescued a group of 24 hikers who were separated, disoriented, and stranded in the Organ Mountains Sunday evening.

Las Cruces fire learned the group of 24 hikers began the guided hike to The Needle, a difficult ascent in the Organ Mountains, Sunday morning around 4 a.m. During the hike, several members of the group fell behind into smaller groups. Some of those smaller groups headed off into different trails. Once the sun set, the hikers became stranded and were unable to find their way off the mountain. Several 911 calls were made by the hikers, prompting the search and rescue mission.

The remaining hikers were located along the La Cueva trail by other search and rescue members. Those hikers were escorted to the La Cueva trailhead. Several hikers had minor injuries and some complained of dehydration.