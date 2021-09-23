22 unclaimed veterans laid to rest at Santa Fe National Cemetery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Twenty-two veterans were laid to rest in Santa Fe. A funeral was held at the Santa Fe National Cemetery Thursday afternoon. Law enforcement from Albuquerque and Santa Fe as well as New Mexico State Police escorted the remains.

The governor gave the eulogy. “The sad fact of the matter is that we don’t know much about these men beyond their name and rank. No friends or family came forward to claim their remains. So we are left without the details of their existences but we know each answered the call to serve the United States of America,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

The Forgotten Heroes program ensures veterans who don’t have family are given a full military funeral.