NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Offices and services will be impacted during Thanksgiving week. This year, Thanksgiving is on November 23, and Black Friday is on November 24.

Check out the following closures in New Mexico:

Albuquerque

311 Community Contact Center is closed on Thursday but will be open on Friday, November 24.

ABQ RIDE Bus and Sun Van won’t run on Thursday. They will run on a Saturday schedule on Friday, November 24.

ABQ BioPark, Aquarium and Botanic Garden will be closed Thursday. They’re open on Friday.

Albuquerque Museum and Balloon Museum are closed on Thursday.

Animal Shelters will be closed on Thursday. Lucky Paws will have an adoption event on Friday.

Childhood Development Centers are closed on Thursday and Friday.

Most city offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday.

Community centers close at 5 p.m. Thursday but will be closed on Friday and Saturday.

Heath and Social Service Centers are closed on Thursday and Friday.

KiMo Theatre is closed on Thursday.

Libraries are open until 3 p.m. Wednesday, November 22. They will be closed on Thursday and Friday.

Senior Centers and senior meal sites are closed on Thursday and Friday.

Shooting Range Park is closed on Thursday.

Pools are closed Thursday but open on Friday.

Jerry Cline and Sierra Vista tennis areas are closed on Thursday.

Trash and recycling will be delayed a day. (Thursday pickups will be on Friday; Friday pickups will be on Saturday)

Los Lunas

All Village offices are closed on Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

Rio Rancho

City offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday.

Santa Fe

Santa Fe Municipal Court is closed Thursday and Friday.

All senior centers are closed Thursday and Friday.

All recreation centers are closed on Thursday and Friday.

Public library branches are closed on Thursday and Friday. Book return drops are closed from 8 p.m. Wednesday until 9 a.m. Saturday.

Santa Fe Trails and Santa Fe Ride will operate on a holiday schedule on Thursday and Friday. The Transit Administration office is closed on those days.

No trash or recycling will be collected on Thursday. They’ll be picked up on Friday instead.

Albertson’s

Best Buy

Costco

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

Home Goods

JCPenney

Kohl’s

Lowe’s

Macy’s

Marshalls

Petco

PetSmart

REI

Sam’s Club

Target

TJ Maxx

Select Walgreens stores will be closed

Walmart

Stores that will be open: