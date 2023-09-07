ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Fair kicks off Thursday and officials estimate nearly half-a-million guests will turn out to this years event.

The theme for this year’s fair is, “Fair Famous” in honor of the long history of television and film in New Mexico. General Manager of Expo New Mexico says there will be something new for everyone. Fairgoers will get to enjoy four new rides, and one ride is making a return due to popular demand. The Slingshot will be back. Mourning says there will be fun for all ages available at the fair.

Another new attraction at this year’s fair is the live sharks on display and the live stingrays available to pet. “It’s more than just corn dogs and concerts, it’s rodeo, there’s horse shows, there’s livestock shows,” Mourning said.

The fair will take place Sept. 7-17 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday – Thursday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are available at this link. Rodeo and concert ticket purchases include admission to the fairgrounds.