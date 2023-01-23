NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Mary Carter of Anthony, New Mexico was selected as the 2023 New Mexico Mother of the Year. Carter is the youngest of 10 children and is the only member of her family to attend college.

In 2021, she received the president’s lifetime achievement award. Carter, along with mothers form across the country, will be recognized during the 88th National Convention of American Mothers this April in Nebraska.

She will be in the running for the national Mother of the Year, which will be awarded at the ceremony.