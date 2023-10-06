SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – In honor of Indigenous Peoples’ Day, several closures are taking place in Santa Fe.

Officials said, on Monday, October 9, no residential trash or recycling will be collected. The next day, Tuesday, October 10, waste will be collected. This doesn’t apply to commercial collections, which will not change.

The Santa Fe Municipal Court, all recreation centers, all libraries, all senior centers, and the Transit Administration Office will be closed.

Santa Fe Trails and Santa Fe Ride will be operating on a holiday schedule. Parking meters will observe the holiday, meaning no fees apply. Lots and parking garages will still have fees.