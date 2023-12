CORRALES, N.M. (KRQE) – The “Festival of the Nativities” is happening this weekend in Corrales.

There will be more than 100 Nativities on display at the historic San Ysidro Chapel from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The festival debuted in 2017 and has been a holiday favorite ever since.

The Corrales Historical Society puts the show on as a gift back to the community. Some Nativity sets are coming in as far as Romania.