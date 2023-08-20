BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — Local vendors are excited to serve their chile at Bosque Chile Fest. This year, organizers aren’t just focused on food.

The event is a celebration of all things New Mexican from culture to music. Of course, you’ve got to include chile.

This year, they are focusing on local bands with live music playing at all hours of the event.

Certain vendors are selling green chile-infused olive oil, green chile chocolate chip cookies, and even green chile-scented bath bombs.

The first 500 adult event-goers received a free t-shirt.

“You can pick your own chiles, and they’ll roast them for you, and you can take them home fresh. Chile connections roast and sell their own chiles. So, we’re doing a ristra demo making, so if you want to learn how to make your own ristra, you can learn,” said BernCo Event Coordinator Ariella Lustig.

Bosque Chile Fest is also held on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.