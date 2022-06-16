ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – This year’s UFO Festival in Roswell will begin with the debut of Roswell’s UFO Walk of Fame. The street markers will recognize those who have significant connections to UFO investigation and research, science and space professions, and science fiction.

The first two people to be honored are Stanton Friedman and Jesse Marcel Sr. Friedman is recognized as the original civilian investigator of the Roswell Incident and was a nuclear physicist and professional ufologist. He supported the hypothesis that the incident involved an extraterrestrial spacecraft. Friedman died in 2019.

Marcel was an Air Force officer and an important part of the military team that took custody of the debris found at the ranch in Corona, NM, about 75 miles from Roswell. Years later, Marcel said he believed the debris was extraterrestrial. Marcel died in 1986.

The unveiling of the Walk of Fame will be part of the UFO Festival’s opening ceremony on Friday, July 1 at 1:00 p.m. at Pioneer Plaza in downtown Roswell. The festival goes from July 1-3 and will mark the 75th anniversary of the July 1947 crash.