NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – After three years of being absent from Expo New Mexico due to the pandemic, The School Arts Showcase will be making its return back to the New Mexico State Fair in 2022. The last time the showcase was featured in person was in 2019. The last two years have been virtual.

According to a state fair press release, hundreds of entries are submitted to the exhibit through a partnership with the state’s Public Education Department. The entries are displayed throughout the entire run of the fair.

The exhibit will be housed inside the African American Pavilion located at the southeast corner of Main Street and Racetrack, near the entrance to the Midway. The exhibit will feature art created by K-12 students from across New Mexico.