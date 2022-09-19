ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sunday was the final day of the New Mexico State Fair. Some highlights of the fair included the food, animals and all the different exhibits.
Fairgoers that KRQE News 13 spoke with talked positively of their experience at this years’ fair. “The fair was more than I expected, you see, I have never been to a fair in Albuquerque but this. More energy, a lot of people, it’s busy, the atmosphere is great.” Emmi Okotete said.
The fair also named its 2023 Queen. Tonantzin Candelaria took the crown. She is a cosmetology student at Central New Mexico Community College.