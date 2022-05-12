ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The women’s NCAA Albuquerque regional concluded on Wednesday. Lobos Jenny Lertsadwattana and Lauren Lehigh competed as individuals with hopes of advancing to the national championship, however the final round was not kind to the cherry and silver as both finished the event +2.

“Jenny didn’t have the focus today at all,” said coach Trujillo. “She had five 3-putts, it was very junior golfy, amateurish, with wedges in her hands, she missed greens. She knows more than anyone that was watching her that she just gave it away, but Lauren was really tough out there. She had some birdies just catch the edges and just couldn’t get the birdies to fall today.”