NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Worshippers will embark on the annual pilgrimage to Mount Cristo Rey this Saturday, November 19. The pilgrimage used to happen in October but the Las Cruces Diocese changed the date to coincide with the celebration of the Feast of Christ the King.

The procession is at noon with mass at 4:00 p.m. Those who want to attend should meet at the large parking lot at the trailhead to Mt. Cristo Rey off McNutt Road (NM 272). The Mount Cristo Rey website says the pilgrimage is five miles long and suitable for all ages.