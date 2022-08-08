NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 2022 Kids Count data report was released Monday. The report is a 50-state report that analyzes how children and families are faring and ranks New Mexico last in overall child well-being, despite showing improvement.

The report outlines four different categories: Economic well-being, Family and community, health and education. According to the report, in economic well-being, New Mexico showed improvement in some areas in the category and ranks 48th. In education, the state is showing improvement, but ranks 50th. Community and family support shows singe-parent families are on the rise, and ranks 48th. For health, the report shows New Mexico ranks 39th and more children have health insurance.

The report shows improvements in a number of areas, but the state still ranks below the national average in all categories. The full report can be found at www.aecf.org/databook.