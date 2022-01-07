2021 personal, corporate income tax forms now available online

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – State income tax forms are available online. Personal and corporate income tax forms can be found on the New Mexico Taxation & Revenue Department’s website under the Forms and Publications page. The department says paper forms and instructions are not yet available.

Returns for the 2021 tax year are due on April 18 this year as opposed to the usual April 15 deadline that’s because of the Emancipation Day holiday in Washington, D.C. The department says taxpayers are encouraged to file electronically, either through a commercial service or on the website through the Taxpayer Access Point. They say filing electronically minimizes delays in processing and results in faster refunds.

For more information, visit tax.newmexico.gov.