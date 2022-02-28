NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The numbers are out and they are grim. 2021 was the deadliest year ever on New Mexico roads. However, there is a bright spot.

New data shows in 2021, the families and friends of 110 New Mexicans were impacted by drunk driving when their loved one was killed in a crash. Lindsey Valdez with Mothers against Drunk Driving says 110 New Mexicans killed in alchol-involved crashes are still far too many.

However, it is a drastic improvement from years past. Jeff Barela works for the NMDOT and says his team was pleased with the drop in alcohol-involved crashes going from 176 in 2019 to 110 in 2021, now sitting at their lowest point in 20 years. “We did see a 26% decrease in alcohol-related fatalities,” said Barela.

However, the agency’s annual traffic safety report did not contain all good news. “Fatality numbers, they’re very concerning. We saw an increase of 18% in the total fatalities on New Mexico roads,” Barela said.

On the other side of the coin, overall traffic fatalities are at their highest point in at least the last 10 years, skyrocketing from 425 in 2019 to 470 in 2021. “Speeding and aggressive driving were some of the main factors that impacted those numbers,” Barela said.

Barela said his team is focusing on new ways to target speeders, distracted drivers, and people who get road rage in hopes of making New Mexico’s roads after from all kinds of dangerous drivers.

So far in 2022, data shows that both fatal crashes overall and fatal alcohol-involved crashes are down significantly from years past.