2020 NM Chile Taste-Off winner crowned

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico residents have spoken and the winner of the 2020 Great New Mexico Chile Taste-Off has been announced. The winner, Rosales Farms, located in Lemitar, New Mexico, was one of 12 New Mexico Certified Chile growers that competed in the contest.

Throughout October, the New Mexico Chile Association attended growers’ and farmers’ markets in Tucumcari, Los Alamos, Socorro, Las Cruces, Albuquerque, and Corrales, handing out 1,000 green chile tasting kits. Each kit contained 12, numbered, roasted, chopped, unseasoned green chile samples from growers around the state. The kits also included profiles on each participating grower.

Rosales Farms received the title of “Best Green Chile in New Mexico,” while Speir Farms in Deming received the second-largest number of votes, followed by 5 Star Chile in Lemitar. All three farms will receive a metal New Mexico Certified Chile sign to hang up on their farm. More information on this year’s rankings is on the New Mexico Chile Taste-Off website.