2020 ‘City Nature Challenge’ kicks off in Bernalillo County

New Mexico

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque needs you to get out and identify all the unique things you can find in nature. Albuquerque will be competing against other cities around the world in the City Nature Challenge. They challenge people to find species of wild plants and animals and between the bosque and the mountains, there should be plenty of opportunities. You can then share your pictures on inaturalist.org to see what everyone found. The City Nature Challenge runs through Monday.

