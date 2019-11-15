2019 Thanksgiving: What’s open and closed in New Mexico 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, some offices and services will be closed and altering their normal operating hours. Also, below is a list of stores that will be open and closed on Thanksgiving Day in New Mexico.
Albuquerque
- Most City of Albuquerque offices are closed on Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29.
- All community centers are closed on Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29.
- The City Transit Department (ABQ Ride will not offer bus or Sun Van paratransit service on Thursday.
- The Solid Waste Department will not collect trash, recycling, or large items on Thursday. Residents who have trash pick-up on Thursdays are asked to put their trash and recycling out on Friday, Nov. 29, when regular pick-up service will resume.
Rio Rancho
The city of Rio Rancho offices and facilities will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29 for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Santa Fe
City of Santa Fe offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29 in observance of Thanksgiving.
Los Lunas
Stores Open on Thanksgiving Day in Albuquerque
- Best Buy opens at 5 p.m.
- Big Lots opens at 7 a.m.
- Cabela’s opens at 8 a.m.
- Dick’s Sporting Goods opens at 6 p.m.
- Dollar General opens at 7 a.m.
- GameStop opens at 3 p.m.
- JCPenny opens at 2 p.m.
- Kohl’s opens at 5 p.m.
- Macy’s opens at 5 p.m.
- Michaels opens at 6 p.m.
- Target opens at 5 p.m.
- Old Navy opens at 4 p.m.
- Walmart opens at 6 p.m.
- Ulta Beauty opens at 6 p.m.
Stores Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2019 (List compiled by BestBlackFriday.com)
- Army and Airforce Exchange Service
- A.C. Moore – (some stores open for Black Friday at 5 a.m.)
- Academy Sports and Outdoors
- Ace Hardware
- Ann Taylor
- BJ’s – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- Barnes and Noble – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
- Bob’s Discount Furniture (open for Black Friday at 9 a.m.)
- Burlington Coat Factory (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- Costco
- Crate & Barrel – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
- Fleet Farm – (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)
- Guitar Center – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- Half-Price Books
- Hobby Lobby – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
- HomeGoods – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- JO-ANN – (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)
- Lowe’s – (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)
- Marshalls – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- Menards
- Neiman Marcus – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
- Nordstrom
- Office Depot (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
- OfficeMax (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
- Pier 1 (open for Black Friday from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m.)
- Petco – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
- Petsmart
- REI (closed on Black Friday)
- Sam’s Club
- Sierra Trading Post – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- Staples – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- Stein Mart
- The Container Store
- T.J.Maxx – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
- True Value