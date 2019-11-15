2019 Thanksgiving: What’s open and closed in New Mexico 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, some offices and services will be closed and altering their normal operating hours. Also, below is a list of stores that will be open and closed on Thanksgiving Day in New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Most City of Albuquerque offices are closed on Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29.

All community centers are closed on Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29.

The City Transit Department (ABQ Ride will not offer bus or Sun Van paratransit service on Thursday.

The Solid Waste Department will not collect trash, recycling, or large items on Thursday. Residents who have trash pick-up on Thursdays are asked to put their trash and recycling out on Friday, Nov. 29, when regular pick-up service will resume.

Rio Rancho

The city of Rio Rancho offices and facilities will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Santa Fe

City of Santa Fe offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29 in observance of Thanksgiving.

Los Lunas

Stores Open on Thanksgiving Day in Albuquerque

Best Buy opens at 5 p.m.

Big Lots opens at 7 a.m.

Cabela’s opens at 8 a.m.

Dick’s Sporting Goods opens at 6 p.m.

Dollar General opens at 7 a.m.

GameStop opens at 3 p.m.

JCPenny opens at 2 p.m.

Kohl’s opens at 5 p.m.

Macy’s opens at 5 p.m.

Michaels opens at 6 p.m.

Target opens at 5 p.m.

Old Navy opens at 4 p.m.

Walmart opens at 6 p.m.

Ulta Beauty opens at 6 p.m.

