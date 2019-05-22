2019 Memorial Day Closures, Events

ARLINGTON, VA – MAY 23: Small American flags are seen in front of graves during a “Flags-In” ceremony May 23, 2013 at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. A small American flag was placed one foot in front of more than 220,000 graves in the cemetery by members of the Fife and Drum Corps of […]

There are multiple events happening throughout New Mexico on Memorial Day to honor our fallen soldiers.

Memorial Day Closures

Memorial Day Weekend Events

Map: New Mexico Veteran Memorials and Monuments

Albuquerque

Memorial Day – New Mexico Veterans Memorial The ceremony will begin with a musical prelude at 9 a.m. followed by the memorial day ceremony at 10 a.m.

Memorial Day Bender Smoke-Out at Steel Bender Brewyard

Slow Roll Join in on the fun, family-friendly cruise around downtown Albuquerque. Bring a bike, helmet, water and sunscreen. All are welcome. The bike cruise starts at 12 p.m. and goes on until 2 p.m.

2nd Annual Cliff’s Country Picnic A festival dedicated to Authentic BBQ, craft beer and country music. Park hours are Sunday, May 26 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Monday, May 27 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Albuquerque Isotopes take on Sacramento River Cats Saturday, May 25: Game starts at 6:35 p.m. There will also be fireworks, weather permitting. Sunday, May 26: Game starts at 6:05 p.m. It’s 90s night and there will be fireworks, weather permitting. Monday, May 27: Game starts at 1:35 p.m. The first 2,000 fans will get a lunch bag.



Town of Bernalillo

Old Fashioned Memorial Day Picnic The Town of Bernalillo will be hosting a memorial ceremony to honor our fallen heroes from 10 a.m. to noon in Rotary Park. There will also be an unveiling of the Mayoral Bricks for their 70th Anniversary of Incorporation. This is a free event. People are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs, blankets and umbrellas. There will be free hotdogs and beverages available.



Rio Rancho

Memorial Day Ceremony The ceremony begins at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial Park.



Santa Fe

The National Cemetery Administration will host Memorial Day ceremonies at VA national cemeteries across the county. Santa Fe National Cemetery: 501 North Guadalupe Street Santa Fe, NM 87501 Phone: (505) 988-6400 Ceremony: May 28 at 10:00 a.m.



Other things to consider

1. The Albuquerque BioPark is open on Memorial Day. This means the aquarium, botanic garden, Tingley Beach and zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

2. Elephant Butte is also 20% full which is great for visitors wanting to boat, fish, swim or camp.

3. All seven of the city’s outdoor pools will be open this weekend and will remain open until mid-August. Bernalillo County pools will also open Memorial weekend.

(App users click here to view map)