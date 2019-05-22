2019 Memorial Day Closures, Events

There are multiple events happening throughout New Mexico on Memorial Day to honor our fallen soldiers.
Memorial Day Closures
- Albuquerque Closures
- There will be no ABQ Ride or Sun Van service on Monday, May 27. There will also be no Rail Runner or Rio Metro bus service on Monday.
- The Albuquerque Museum and the Balloon Museum will be closed.
- Open Space Visitors Center will be closed.
- Rio Rancho Closures
- Santa Fe Closures
- Belen Closures
- Los Lunas Closures
- New Mexico Court Closures
- MVD Clousures
Memorial Day Weekend Events
Albuquerque
- Memorial Day – New Mexico Veterans Memorial
- The ceremony will begin with a musical prelude at 9 a.m. followed by the memorial day ceremony at 10 a.m.
- Memorial Day Bender Smoke-Out at Steel Bender Brewyard
- Slow Roll
- Join in on the fun, family-friendly cruise around downtown Albuquerque. Bring a bike, helmet, water and sunscreen. All are welcome. The bike cruise starts at 12 p.m. and goes on until 2 p.m.
- 2nd Annual Cliff’s Country Picnic
- A festival dedicated to Authentic BBQ, craft beer and country music.
- Park hours are Sunday, May 26 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Monday, May 27 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Albuquerque Isotopes take on Sacramento River Cats
- Saturday, May 25: Game starts at 6:35 p.m. There will also be fireworks, weather permitting.
- Sunday, May 26: Game starts at 6:05 p.m. It’s 90s night and there will be fireworks, weather permitting.
- Monday, May 27: Game starts at 1:35 p.m. The first 2,000 fans will get a lunch bag.
Town of Bernalillo
- Old Fashioned Memorial Day Picnic
- The Town of Bernalillo will be hosting a memorial ceremony to honor our fallen heroes from 10 a.m. to noon in Rotary Park. There will also be an unveiling of the Mayoral Bricks for their 70th Anniversary of Incorporation.
- This is a free event. People are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs, blankets and umbrellas. There will be free hotdogs and beverages available.
Rio Rancho
- Memorial Day Ceremony
- The ceremony begins at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial Park.
Santa Fe
- The National Cemetery Administration will host Memorial Day ceremonies at VA national cemeteries across the county.
- Santa Fe National Cemetery: 501 North Guadalupe Street Santa Fe, NM 87501
- Phone: (505) 988-6400
- Ceremony: May 28 at 10:00 a.m.
Other things to consider
1. The Albuquerque BioPark is open on Memorial Day. This means the aquarium, botanic garden, Tingley Beach and zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
2. Elephant Butte is also 20% full which is great for visitors wanting to boat, fish, swim or camp.
3. All seven of the city’s outdoor pools will be open this weekend and will remain open until mid-August. Bernalillo County pools will also open Memorial weekend.
- East San Jose Pool: 2015 Galena SE Albuquerque, NM 87102
- Phone: (505) 848-1396
- Eisenhower Pool: 11001 Camero NE Albuquerque, NM 87111
- Phone: (505) 291-6292
- Montgomery Pool: 11001 Camero NE Albuquerque, NM 87111
- Phone: (505) 888-8123
- Rio Grande Pool: 1410 Iron SW Albuquerque, NM 87102
- Phone: (505) 848-1397
- Sierra Vista Pool: 5001 Montaño NW Albuquerque, NM 87120
- Phone: (505) 897-8819
- Sunport Pool: 2033 Columbia SE Albuquerque, NM 87106
- Phone: (505) 848-1398
- Wilson Pool: 6000 Anderson SE Albuquerque, NM 87108
- Phone: (505) 256-2095