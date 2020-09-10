20 New Mexico film programs receive $330K in funding

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Film Office has announced that 20 film programs at higher education institutions across the state have received a total of $330,000 in funding from the Non-Resident Below-the-Line Crew Credit Program. The funds will be used in order to purchase, software, equipment, supplies, materials, and can also be applied to student scholarship programs and other opportunities for students.

Film and television production companies that participate in the state’s film incentive program contribute to the Giveback Program. The program serves to strengthen the state’s educational programs that teach film and television production and also support the growth of the industry in New Mexico.

“The Giveback Program was established to ensure productions companies that come to New Mexico, also make an investment in New Mexico’s future workforce,” said New Mexico Economic Development Department Cabinet Secretary Alicia J. Keyes in a press release. “The 20 schools that collectively received the $330,000 in funding this year are located all across New Mexico, in both urban and rural regions, including schools on tribal land. We are working to create opportunities and career paths in the film industry for every New Mexican.”

The following schools are receiving Giveback funds: