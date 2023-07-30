LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University was awarded a $20 million grant from the United States Department of Agriculture.

The grant is to create a five-year program that will help train Hispanic students to become the next generation of agricultural leaders.

“It comes down to helping Hispanic students learn the skills they’ll need to enter the workforce in ag-related careers,” said Clint Löest, a grant co-director and animal science professor in NMSU’s College of Agricultural, Consumer, and Environmental Sciences.

The program will reach students beginning in high school and offer continuous support as they progress through college and eventually into federal employment.

“By providing unique experiential learning possibilities such as internships, educational tours, leadership conferences and professional development seminars, this program is designed to increase opportunities for Hispanic students to pursue studies in agricultural sciences or related fields in hopes of establishing a federal employment pipeline,” said Shannon Norris-Parish, an assistant NMSU professor.

As part of the grant, the university will work with other schools to create pathways for students to enter the agricultural, natural resources, and human sciences workforce after completing college.