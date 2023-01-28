ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two people were arrested by the U.S. Marshals Task Force.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service District of New Mexico, two wanted people were arrested. They are named Christopher Anthony Maldonado, 35, and Ada Melendez, 33.

Maldonado was wanted for failing to appear in court after an indictment for first-degree murder, armed robbery, and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Melendez was wanted for an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon conviction.

“These arrests were significant, thus reducing the number of violent felons roaming the streets of Albuquerque by two more,” said New Mexico District Marshal Sonya K. Chavez, “We will continue to focus on individuals like these who have total disregard for public safety.”

Both arrestees were taken to the Metropolitan Detention Center.