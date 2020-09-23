2 universities team up to provide water to Navajo Nation

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – Two New Mexico universities are teaming up to help the Navajo Nation. New Mexico Tech and Navajo Technical University signed an agreement Tuesday starting a project to improve the availability of clean water on the Navajo Nation. They’ll figure out which wells would benefit most from filtration technology and provide new water sources to areas in need. The agreement is set for two years.

