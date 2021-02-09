2 teens selected as New Mexico’s Top Youth Volunteers of 2021

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two New Mexico teens have been named the state’s top youth volunteers. Eighteen-year-old Melinda Modisette and 13-year-old Tine Walsh, both from Albuquerque, have been named New Mexico’s Top Youth Volunteers of 2021 by the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards.

According to a press release, the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards takes place annually in partnership with the National Association of Secondary School Principals. The awards honor students in 5th through 12th grades for contributions to their communities through volunteer service.

Modisette was nominated by Albuquerque Academy for her work connecting high school students around the world through art. She created a cross-cultural art exchange that allows high school students in different cities to collaborate on art pieces that celebrate cultural differences.

According to a press release, Modisette contacted five schools in China before she found a private art class teacher in Lanzhou who agreed to participate in a collaborative project. She then worked with six students from that class and six students at her school and hosted discussions between the groups every two weeks to discuss current and cultural differences.

Students were then asked to illustrate the culture and characteristics of their home town on half of a canvas. The canvases were then shipped overseas to be completed by the other group of students. “We realized that no matter what was happening in the world around us, we had found something with each other that was far more important,” stated Modisette.

Walsh was nominated by Holy Ghost Catholic School for her volunteer work at a clinic that specializes in treating children. Walsh has volunteered for three years as an assistant to several therapists at the clinic and gathers items needed for sessions, helps clients with tasks, and occasionally creates new activities.

Walsh was diagnosed with cerebral palsy as an infant and spent several years as a young child doing different kinds of therapy. “I came out of all of this thinking that I can help children with the challenges they face,” said Walsh in a press release. “I love young children, and wanted to do something where I knew the environment.”

Both teens will receive a $2,500 scholarship, a silver medallion, and will receive an invitation to the program’s virtual national recognition celebration that will take place in April. At the celebration, 10 of the 102 State Honorees will earn an additional $5,000 scholarship, a gold medallion, a crystal trophy for their nominating organization, and a $5,000 grant for a nonprofit organization of their choice.