BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – Two people who were inside a single-engine plane that crashed Sunday are reportedly safe. Belen Fire Chief Charles Cox says the crash happened at the Belen Regional Airport around 1:45 p.m.
On-site firefighters, along with Belen fire crews, were able to put the fire from the crash. The plane was destroyed from the crash.