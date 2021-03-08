2 NM organizations among finalists in national competition

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two New Mexico organizations are among the ten finalists in a national competition, in a pool of over 550 national applicants, promoting equality. The Native Women Lead and New Mexico Community Capital teamed up to promote investment in Native-owned businesses.

“In August 2020, NWL in collaboration with NMCC entered our bold solution, The Future Is Indigenous Womxn, the only Indigenous-focused finalist in the Equality Can’t Wait Challenge. Our proposal is centered around investing and scaling high-performing Native-owned businesses to unlock potential for wealth creation, power, and influence. NWL and NMCC plan to create a waterway of investable womxn-owned companies that will be developed as well as new, non-harmful business financing mechanisms,” said Vanessa Roanhorse in a news release, NWL Co-Founder.

The top three finalists in the challenge will receive $10 million. Another $10 million will be divided among all the finalists. For more information, visitequalitycantwaitchallenge.org.

