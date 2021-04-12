2 New Mexico veterans receive Congressional Gold Medal for military service

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two New Mexico veterans are posthumously receiving the Congressional Gold Medal. The medals are going to Chief Master Sergeant John Mirabal and National Guardsman Evans Ramirez Garcia.

“On behalf of my father and his service rank, I am honored to receive the Filipino World War II Congressional Gold Medal for his honorable service and selfless sacrifice,” said Margaret Garcia who is the daughter of Ramirez Garcia.

Both men joined the military in the early 1940s and were part of the Bataan Death March. Mirabal would later join the Air Force and died at Fort Bliss in 2001. His son recorded a short message in honor of his father.

“On behalf of all ex POWs and defenders of the Philippines, we are proud to accept this prestigious medal,” said Alfred Thom Mirabal. Both soldiers received the medal in a virtual event on Sunday, April 11.